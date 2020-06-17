Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
  • भारत शांति चाहता है, वीरता हमारे देश के चरित्र का हिस्सा: पीएम मोदी
  • हमारे जवानों ने मारते-मारते शहादत दी, जवानों का बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा: पीएम मोदी
  • कोई भी देश भ्रम में ना रहे, उकसाने पर मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे: पीएम मोदी
  • भारत किसी देश को उकसाता नहीं है, हमें अपने जवानों पर गर्व है: पीएम मोदी
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

बॉलीवुड सितारों के साथ Sushant Singh Rajput की कैसी थी केमेस्ट्री? UNSEEN PHOTOS

सुशांत के शर्मीली स्माइल का हर कोई दीवाना था.

बॉलीवुड सितारों के साथ Sushant Singh Rajput की कैसी थी केमेस्ट्री? UNSEEN PHOTOS
फोटो साभार: इंस्टाग्राम

नई दिल्ली: साल 2020 एक के बाद एक बुरी खबर लेकर आ रहा है. इरफान खान, ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद अब अब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ( Sushant Singh Rajput ) के आत्महत्या की खबर ने हर किसी को हिला कर रख दिया है. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी है. सुशांत ने बेहद कम समय में सफलता हासिल की थी. टीवी से लेकर बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में उनका सिक्का खूब चमका. सुशांत के शर्मीली स्माइल का हर कोई दीवाना था. आइए देखते हैं सुशांत की कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें... 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This Click Is Epic #SushantSinghRajput #MSDhoni #Throwback #cricket #movies #dhoni #Friends #ripsushantsinghrajput 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Times #SushantSinghRajput #AliaBhatt #KaranJohar #SidharthMalhotra #movies #mumbai #ripsushantsinghrajput 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

सोमवार शाम सुशांत की मुंबई में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया. तेज बारिश में भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ काम करने वाले एक्टर और दोस्त उन्हें अंतिम विदाई देने पहुंचे. सुशांत के घर के बाहर श्रृद्धा कपूर और कृति सेनन के साथ कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स नजर आए. इन सबने सुशांत को भारी मन से अलविदा किया. (फोटो साभार: Manav Manglani instagram)

