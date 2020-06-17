बॉलीवुड सितारों के साथ Sushant Singh Rajput की कैसी थी केमेस्ट्री? UNSEEN PHOTOS

नई दिल्ली: साल 2020 एक के बाद एक बुरी खबर लेकर आ रहा है. इरफान खान, ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद अब अब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ( Sushant Singh Rajput ) के आत्महत्या की खबर ने हर किसी को हिला कर रख दिया है. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी है. सुशांत ने बेहद कम समय में सफलता हासिल की थी. टीवी से लेकर बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में उनका सिक्का खूब चमका. सुशांत के शर्मीली स्माइल का हर कोई दीवाना था. आइए देखते हैं सुशांत की कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें...
#MukeshChhabra pays homage to his dearest friend #Repost @castingchhabra • • • • • • Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. मेरा भाई #ripsushantsinghrajput #manavmanglani
#anushkasharma pays homage #Repost @anushkasharma • • • • • • Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace. #rip #SushantSinghRajput #ripsushantsinghrajput #sunday #movies @manav.manglani
सोमवार शाम सुशांत की मुंबई में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया. तेज बारिश में भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ काम करने वाले एक्टर और दोस्त उन्हें अंतिम विदाई देने पहुंचे. सुशांत के घर के बाहर श्रृद्धा कपूर और कृति सेनन के साथ कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स नजर आए. इन सबने सुशांत को भारी मन से अलविदा किया. (फोटो साभार: Manav Manglani instagram)