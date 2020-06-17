बॉलीवुड सितारों के साथ Sushant Singh Rajput की कैसी थी केमेस्ट्री? UNSEEN PHOTOS

#MukeshChhabra pays homage to his dearest friend #Repost @castingchhabra • • • • • • Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. मेरा भाई #ripsushantsinghrajput #manavmanglani

