Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र सुशांत की Space में थी रुचि, फैंस को बताते रहते थे रोचक तथ्य

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने दिल्ली में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई भी की थी. AIEEE में सुशांत की ऑल इंडिया रैंक 7 थी.

इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र सुशांत की Space में थी रुचि, फैंस को बताते रहते थे रोचक तथ्य
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत | फाइल फोटो

मुंबई: बॉलीवुड के उभरते सितारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) ने मुंबई स्थित बांद्रा के घर के अपने घर में सुसाइड कर लिया. उनकी मौत की खबर से हर कोई हैरान है. कुछ दिनों से सुशांत सोशल मीडिया से दूर थे, लेकिन वो कभी-कभी स्पेस और ग्रहों से जुड़ी जानकारी फैंस को देते रहते थे. सुशांत को एस्ट्रोनॉमी में बहुत इंटरेस्ट था.

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने दिल्ली में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई भी की थी. बताया जाता है कि AIEEE में सुशांत की ऑल इंडिया रैंक 7 थी. लेकिन इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई पूरी करने से पहले ही सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने बॉलीवुड की ओर अपना पूरा ध्यान केंद्रित कर दिया था.

सुशांत ने Mother's Day के दिन इंस्टाग्राम पर पृथ्वी की फोटो साझा की थी. उन्होंने पोस्ट में फोटो के साथ लिखा था- Wow just look at this beauty!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wow just look at this beauty! #lookingUp

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

सुशांत ने पिछले साल मई में एक विशाल टेलीस्कोप के साथ इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो साझा की थी, जिससे पता चलता है कि वो एस्ट्रोनॉमी के बारे में जानना कितना पसंद करते थे.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spacetime crunch Thank you @siddharth_pithani for this picture

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत बिहार से ताल्लुक रखते हैं. वैसे तो सुशांत का पुश्तैनी घर बिहार के पूर्णिया में है, लेकिन सुशांत का बचपन राजधानी पटना में बीता. सुशांत ने पटना के संत कैरेन्स स्कूल से हाई स्कूल तक पढ़ाई की थी. इसके बाद वो इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के लिए दिल्ली चले गए थे.

ये भी पढ़ें- सुशांत के 50 सपने, हवाई जहाज उड़ाने से लेकर 1 हजार पेड़ लगाना था ख्वाब

सुशांत ने इसी साल अप्रैल महीने में ग्रहों की फोटो भी शेयर की थी.

उन्होंने पिछले महीने 4 मई को भी इंस्टाग्राम पर एक फोटो शेयर की थी. जिसमें सुशांत ने डार्क एनर्जी की महत्ता के बारे में बताया था.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dark Energy that is responsible for our universe to expand at an accelerating rate forms around 68% of the universe. Dark Matter on the other hand that is responsible for the formation of our ordered galaxies in this chaos of expanse, forms around 27% of the universe. They together are two most famous and mysterious known-Unknowns that we know of. That means, if we take everything from our daily experience, everything that we know about, it’s made of atoms and all of that adds up to only 5 percent of the universe. Our reality is not what actually reality seems to be. #perspectives #waysofseeing #fabricoftheuniverse #darkmatter #darkenergy

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

सुशांत को कंप्यूटर गेमिंग पसंद थी और वो गेमिंग की लैंग्वेज को सीखना चाहते थे.

Tags:
सुशांत सिंह राजपूतSushant Singh RajputripsushantSuicideAstronomy
अगली
खबर

अनुपम खेर ने दुखी मन से पूछा यह सवाल, सुनकर आपकी आंखें भी भर आएंगी
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M1S

#VijayiBhavaOnZee : 'बेटा आपने हमारे परिवार के कंधे पर सितारे लगाए हैं'