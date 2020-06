एक हफ्ते पहले Sushant ने ब्रेक देने के लिए Ekta Kapoor को कहा था शुक्रिया!

All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for ! Do we know ppl or do just judge d ones who don’t follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor ! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much !

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor) on Jun 14, 2020 at 9:36pm PDT