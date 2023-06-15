Sushmita Sen के एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमान शॉल ने एक्ट्रेस संग रिश्ते पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- हम एक 'टीम'...
Sushmita Sen के एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमान शॉल ने एक्ट्रेस संग रिश्ते पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- हम एक 'टीम'...

Sushmita Sen Boyfriend: एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन के एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल ने आखिरकार चुप्पी तोड़ दी है. रोहमन शॉल (Rohman Shawl) ने एक्ट्रेस और अपने रिश्ते को एक 'टीम' बताया है. 

Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Sushmita Sen के एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमान शॉल ने एक्ट्रेस संग रिश्ते पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- हम एक 'टीम'...

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) और रोहमन शॉल का रिश्ता एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बन गया है. हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस के एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल ने एक इंटरव्यू में सुष्मिता सेन और उनके संग अपने रिश्ते पर बात की है. रोहमन शॉल (Rohman Shawl) का कहना है कि सुष्मिता जो भी करती हैं वह शानदार होता है और उनके आसपास होना एक बड़ी सीख देता है. सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen Ex Boyfriend) की तारीफों में पुल बांधते हुए रोहमन शॉल ने बताया लोग उनके बारे में क्या बात करते हैं, इससे उन्हें फर्क नहीं पड़ता. वह दोनों एक 'टीम' हैं.

