Video : सुष्मिता के बॉयफ्रेंड ने दिया एक्ट्रेस को ऐसा सरप्राइज, बोलीं- 'मेरी सबसे बड़ी कमाई...'

My kinda celebration!!! I had just landed from Dubai & was heading out to Goa in a few hours...had no idea of this beyond adorable surprise!!! All heart & some off key singing Thank you my Rooh @rohmanshawl , Maa @pritam_shikhare , Teacher @nupur_shikhare & my Angels Renee & Alisah for making the #missuniverse1994 #silverjubilee celebration, EVERYTHING I could ever wish for!!! #sharing #blessings #happiness #simplicity #poweroflove #gratitude #duggadugga #mmuuuaah INDIA

