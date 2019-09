43 साल की उम्र में यह मुश्किल काम सीख रही हैं सुष्मिता सेन, VIDEO हुआ VIRAL

Learning to Skin Dive at 43!!! Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step...a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!!! I love you guys!! #duggadugga

