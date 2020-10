Sussanne Khan का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट हुआ हैक, लोगों को किया 'सावधान'

Hello everyone, My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn’t realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages. A huge ‘THANK YOU’ to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back... Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits. Warm Best, Sussanne Khan.

