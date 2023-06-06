Tamanna Bhatia OTT: तमन्ना अब हो गईं बोल्ड, नई सीरीज में दर्शकों को हैरान कर देंगे उनके ये सीन
Tamanna Bhatia OTT: तमन्ना अब हो गईं बोल्ड, नई सीरीज में दर्शकों को हैरान कर देंगे उनके ये सीन

Jee Karda Trailer: जब से वेब सीरीज जी करदा का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ है, तमन्ना भाटिया के फैन्स उत्साहित हैं. उनका कहना है कि यह सीरीज देखने की एकमात्र वजह तमन्ना ही हैं. यूं तो यह सात दोस्तों की कहानी है, लेकिन तमन्ना यहां बिल्कुल नए अवतार में नजर आ रही हैं. उनके सीन भी यहां बोल्ड हैं और डायलॉग भी. खुद देखिए...

 

Jun 06, 2023

Jee Karda On Prime Video: हिम्मतवाला, हमशकल्स और एंटरटेनमेंट जैसी फिल्मों से लेकर पिछले साल बबली बाउंसर और प्लान ए प्लान बी जैसी फिल्मों में आ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना ने अपना अंदाज बदल लिया है. उनकी वेब सीरीज (Web Series) रिलीज होने का तैयार है, जी करदा (Jee Karda). तमिल-तेलुगु के साथ हिंदी फिल्में भी करने वाली तमन्ना इंडस्ट्री में करीब दो दशक से हैं, लेकिन जी करदा में उनका जो बोल्ड रूप दिखने वाला है वह हर किसी को हैरान कर देगा. इस सीरीज के ट्रेलर में तमन्ना के बोल्ड अंदाज (Bold Style) की झलक उनके फैन्स को मिल चुकी है. इसके अलावा वह चर्चित एडस्ट एंथोलॉजी फिल्म लस्ट स्टोरीज (Lust Stories 2) के दूसरे पार्ट में भी दिखने वाली हैं.

