जयललिता जैसी दिखने के लिए कंगना रनौत को करना पड़ा ये काम, तस्वीर देख हो जाएंगे हैरान

Revealing Kangana's look from the film, Thalaivi on the occasion of 72nd Birth Anniversary of Jayalalitha. The film is based on the story of the life of J. Jayalalithaa, and touts to shed light on the lesser known aspects of her life.

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Feb 23, 2020 at 7:47pm PST