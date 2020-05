इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री की मौत की अफवाह इंटरनेट पर छाई, वीडियो जारी कर कहा 'मैं जिंदा हूं'

Message from my mother to her fans ! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great ! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old ! . She is now healthy and happy and beautiful ! Give her a break she is 73 !

A post shared by Tanya Madhvani (@tanyamadhvani) on May 22, 2020 at 2:08am PDT