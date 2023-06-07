एक नहीं दो-दो बार रिलीज हुई बॉलीवुड की ये सुपरहिट फिल्में, कहानी और क्लाइमैक्स ऐसा; आज भी क्रेजी है फैंस
topStories1hindi1728137
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

एक नहीं दो-दो बार रिलीज हुई बॉलीवुड की ये सुपरहिट फिल्में, कहानी और क्लाइमैक्स ऐसा; आज भी क्रेजी है फैंस

Bollywood में कुछ ऐसी फिल्में हैं जिन्होंने रिलीज होते ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचा दिया था. इन फिल्मों ने फैंस को इस कदर इंप्रेस कर दिया था कि मेकर्स ने इन फिल्मों को दोबारा थियेटर में रिलीज किया. जानिए इन फिल्मों के बारे में.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

एक नहीं दो-दो बार रिलीज हुई बॉलीवुड की ये सुपरहिट फिल्में, कहानी और क्लाइमैक्स ऐसा; आज भी क्रेजी है फैंस

These Hit Film Released Twice: बॉलीवुड में कुछ ऐसी फिल्में हैं जिन्होंने दर्शकों को ना केवल कहानी से बल्कि एक्टिंग और क्लाइमैक्स में इतना जबदस्त तड़का लगाया गया कि ये फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुपरहिट रही. लेकिन इन फिल्मों का क्रेज फैंस के सिर पर इस कदर सवार था कि कुछ फिल्मों की पॉपुलैरिटी देखते ही मेकर्स को इन फिल्मों को दोबारा सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज करना पड़ा. खास बात है कि इन फिल्मों ने दोबारा भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर जबरदस्त कलेक्शन किया. जानिए इन फिल्मों के बारे में.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Sara Ali Khan
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 4: चौथे दिन ये रहा सारा-विक्की की फिल्म का हाल