चंद्रयान-2 को लेकर बॉलीवुड के इन दिग्गजों ने दिया HEART TOUCHING मैसेज

नई दिल्‍ली: भारत के चंद्रयान-2 मिशन (Chandrayaan-2) के तहत चांद (Moon) पर लैंड होने से पहले विक्रम लैंडर का संपर्क वैज्ञानिकों से टूट गया, हालांकि भारत ने चांद (Moon) के दक्षिणी ध्रुव के पास चंद्रयान-2 मिशन (chandrayaan 2) के तहत विक्रम लैंडर को पहुंचाकर इतिहास रचा है. इसके साथ ही बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारों ने चंद्रयान-2 मिशन को लेकर दिल को छू लेने वाला संदेश दिया है, जिसमें अमिताभ बच्चन. शाहरुख खान, सनी देओल, अक्षय कुमार, अनिल कपूर और इमरान हाशमी के नाम मुख्य रूप से शामिल हैं.

असफलता में सफलता का स्वाद

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट करते हुए कि यह विफलता नई शुरुआत के लिए एक आधार है. यहां तक कि इस असफलता का इसमें सफलता का स्वाद है. वहीं, शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि हमारी वर्तमान स्थिति हमारी अंतिम मंजिल नहीं है. वह हमेशा समय और विश्वास में आता है. तो आइए, देखते है (इसरो) ISRO पर गर्व करते हुए बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारों ने अपने संदेश में क्या-क्या लिखा-

T 3281 - " Moon is 3,84,400 kms and we failed at 2.1 KM

that's 0.0005463% of margin.Even this failure is a foundation for new beginnings.

Even this failure has a taste of success in it.

Kudos to our Scientists and ISRO " ~ KK Gajraj .. from FB pic.twitter.com/rnRD7Yuh4f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2019

Sometimes we don’t land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2019

Lost Communication but not hope. We are proud of you ISRO..#Chandrayaan2 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 7, 2019

There’s no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2019

Like PM @narendramodi rightly said,

“#ISRO has its encyclopedia of success. When it comes to our space programme, the best is yet to come.”

It was and always will be a remarkable achievement! India is proud of the #Chandrayaan2 team @isro! pic.twitter.com/hChrPSlGGD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 7, 2019

In times when social media only brags about strengths and successes its important to teach the next gen about weaknesses and failures. If you learn from defeat you haven't really lost. Proud of #ISRO. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 7, 2019

बता दें, इससे पहले भारत के चंद्रयान-1 मिशन (Chandrayaan-1) के दौरान भेजे गए शोध यान ने चांद की मिट्टी में पानी होने के सबूत खोजे थे. इस पर पूरी दुनिया ने भारत को सलाम किया था. अब विक्रम लैंडर का भले ही भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) के वैज्ञानिकों से संपर्क टूट गया हो, लेकिन चंद्रयान-2 ऑर्बिटर पूरे एक साल चांद की कक्षा में मौजूद रहकर चांद पर शोध करेगा.

