चंद्रयान-2

चंद्रयान-2 को लेकर बॉलीवुड के इन दिग्गजों ने दिया HEART TOUCHING मैसेज

बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारों ने चंद्रयान-2 मिशन को लेकर दिल को छू लेने वाला संदेश दिया है, जिसमें अमिताभ बच्चन. शाहरुख खान, सनी देओल, अक्षय कुमार, अनिल कपूर और इमरान हाशमी के नाम मुख्य रूप से शामिल हैं.

चंद्रयान-2 को लेकर बॉलीवुड के इन दिग्गजों ने दिया HEART TOUCHING मैसेज
अमिताभ से लेकर शाहरुख खान तक ने किए ट्वीट (फोटो साभारः ट्विटर)

नई दिल्‍ली: भारत के चंद्रयान-2 मिशन (Chandrayaan-2) के तहत चांद (Moon) पर लैंड होने से पहले विक्रम लैंडर का संपर्क वैज्ञानिकों से टूट गया, हालांकि भारत ने चांद (Moon) के दक्षिणी ध्रुव के पास चंद्रयान-2 मिशन (chandrayaan 2) के तहत विक्रम लैंडर को पहुंचाकर इतिहास रचा है. इसके साथ ही बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारों ने चंद्रयान-2 मिशन को लेकर दिल को छू लेने वाला संदेश दिया है, जिसमें अमिताभ बच्चन. शाहरुख खान, सनी देओल, अक्षय कुमार, अनिल कपूर और इमरान हाशमी के नाम मुख्य रूप से शामिल हैं.

असफलता में सफलता का स्वाद
अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट करते हुए कि यह विफलता नई शुरुआत के लिए एक आधार है. यहां तक कि इस असफलता का इसमें सफलता का स्वाद है. वहीं, शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि हमारी वर्तमान स्थिति हमारी अंतिम मंजिल नहीं है. वह हमेशा समय और विश्वास में आता है. तो आइए, देखते है (इसरो) ISRO पर गर्व करते हुए बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारों ने अपने संदेश में क्या-क्या लिखा-

बता दें, इससे पहले भारत के चंद्रयान-1 मिशन (Chandrayaan-1)  के दौरान भेजे गए शोध यान ने चांद की मिट्टी में पानी होने के सबूत खोजे थे. इस पर पूरी दुनिया ने भारत को सलाम किया था. अब विक्रम लैंडर का भले ही भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) के वैज्ञानिकों से संपर्क टूट गया हो, लेकिन चंद्रयान-2 ऑर्बिटर पूरे एक साल चांद की कक्षा में मौजूद रहकर चांद पर शोध करेगा.

