कोरोना वायरस: Akshay Kumar के डोनेशन के बाद आगे आए ये सेलेब्स, जानें किसने कितना किया दान

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना वायरस (CoronaVirus) के प्रकोप से आज हर कोई दहशत में है. दुनियाभर में फैल चुके इस वायरस से निपटने के लिए भारत में 21 दिनों का लॉकडाउन किया गया है. देश में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या एक हजार के पार हो गई है. कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1024 हो गया है. अब तक 27 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि 95 लोगों का सफल इलाज हुआ है. वहीं, कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में बॉलीवुड के 'खिलाड़ी' अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) के आगे आने के बाद अब बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्स उनकी राह पर चलते नजर आ रहे हैं.

अक्षय के बाद मदद के लिए आगे आए ये सेलेब्स

अक्षय ने सरकार की मदद के लिए शनिवार को पीएम केयर्स फंड (PM CARES Fund) में 25 करोड़ रुपये दिए थे. इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने एक ट्वीट करके दी. यह डोनेट की गई अब तक की सबसे अधिक राशि है. इसके बाद ही गुरु रंधावा, भूषण कुमार, राजकुमार राव, शिल्पा शेट्टी, मनीष पॉल और वरुण धवन भी सामने आए. वहीं, दूसरी सलमान खान ने 25 हजार दिहाड़ी मजदूरों की अकाउंट डीटेल्स मांगी है. तो आइए, जानते अभी तक किसने कितने रुपये डोनेट किए हैं.

अक्षय कुमार- 25 करोड़

भूषण कुमार- 12 करोड़

वरुण धवन- 25 लाख

गुरु रंधावा- 20 लाख

शिल्पा शेट्टी- 21 लाख

मनीष पॉल- 20 लाख

राजकुमार राव- डोनेट की गई राशी की जानकारी नहीं

यहां देखें ट्वीट:

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute Rs 20 lacs from my savings to @narendramodi sir’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s help each other I have earned money through my shows and songs which you all have bought tickets or have bought from online platforms. So here is doing my contribution Jai Hind https://t.co/h0F1KOuQNV — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) March 28, 2020

Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind @PMOIndia @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/mBBhuVgW1t — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit.@TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia https://t.co/A0p2sAbGs8 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2020

I take a pledge to donate 20lakhs from my savings to the PM-CARES fund...its time to be there for everyone... @narendramodi ji.. JAI HIND https://t.co/nFRHSJYg8n — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) March 29, 2020

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

बता दें, देश में कोरोना वायरस के सबसे ज्यादा मामले केरल और महाराष्ट्र से सामने आ रहे हैं. अब तक 35 हजार लोगों का टेस्ट हो चुका है. दिल्ली में रविवार को कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के 23 नए मामले सामने आए. यह एक दिन में अभी तक की सबसे ज्यादा संख्या है. अब दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले बढ़कर 72 हो गए हैं. वहीं, लॉकडाउन के 5वें दिन केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यों को सख्ती से लॉकडाउन करवाने का निर्देश दिया है. गृह मंत्रालय ने राज्यों से कहा है कि लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालो को 14 दिन क्वारंटाइन में भेजें.

