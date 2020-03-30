Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
अक्षय कुमार

कोरोना वायरस: Akshay Kumar के डोनेशन के बाद आगे आए ये सेलेब्स, जानें किसने कितना किया दान

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में बॉलीवुड के 'खिलाड़ी' अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) के आगे आने के बाद अब बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्स उनकी राह पर चलते नजर आ रहे हैं. 

कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में उतरा बॉलीवुड (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना वायरस (CoronaVirus) के प्रकोप से आज हर कोई दहशत में है. दुनियाभर में फैल चुके इस वायरस से निपटने के लिए भारत में 21 दिनों का लॉकडाउन किया गया है. देश में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या एक हजार के पार हो गई है. कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1024 हो गया है. अब तक 27 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि 95 लोगों का सफल इलाज हुआ है. वहीं, कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में बॉलीवुड के 'खिलाड़ी' अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) के आगे आने के बाद अब बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्स उनकी राह पर चलते नजर आ रहे हैं. 

अक्षय के बाद मदद के लिए आगे आए ये सेलेब्स
अक्षय ने सरकार की मदद के लिए शनिवार को पीएम केयर्स फंड (PM CARES Fund) में 25 करोड़ रुपये दिए थे. इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने एक ट्वीट करके दी. यह डोनेट की गई अब तक की सबसे अधिक राशि है. इसके बाद ही गुरु रंधावा, भूषण कुमार, राजकुमार राव, शिल्पा शेट्टी, मनीष पॉल और वरुण धवन भी सामने आए. वहीं, दूसरी सलमान खान ने 25 हजार दिहाड़ी मजदूरों की अकाउंट डीटेल्स मांगी है. तो आइए, जानते अभी तक किसने कितने रुपये डोनेट किए हैं.

अक्षय कुमार- 25 करोड़
भूषण कुमार- 12 करोड़
वरुण धवन- 25 लाख
गुरु रंधावा- 20 लाख
शिल्पा शेट्टी- 21 लाख
मनीष पॉल- 20 लाख
राजकुमार राव- डोनेट की गई राशी की जानकारी नहीं 

यहां देखें ट्वीट:

बता दें, देश में कोरोना वायरस के सबसे ज्यादा मामले केरल और महाराष्ट्र से सामने आ रहे हैं. अब तक 35 हजार लोगों का टेस्ट हो चुका है. दिल्ली में रविवार को कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के 23 नए मामले सामने आए. यह एक दिन में अभी तक की सबसे ज्यादा संख्या है. अब दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले बढ़कर 72 हो गए हैं. वहीं, लॉकडाउन के 5वें दिन केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यों को सख्ती से लॉकडाउन करवाने का निर्देश दिया है. गृह मंत्रालय ने राज्यों से कहा है कि लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालो को 14 दिन क्वारंटाइन में भेजें. 

अक्षय कुमारAkshay KumarCoronavirusकोरोना वायरसcovid-19
