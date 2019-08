मुंबई की मूसलाधार बारिश बनी टाइगर श्रॉफ के लिए आफत! बोले- 'तैरकर घर जाउंगा'

Thank you for the rains!! I love when the sound intensifies because I know we are getting more rain. Every drop of rain seems like a gift... because it is. #ishakoppikar #mumbairains #attitudeofgratitude #thankyou #nature #happiness #love #actor #bollywood #rains #monsoonseason

A post shared by Isha Koppikar Narang (@isha_konnects) on Aug 2, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT