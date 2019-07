फतवा जारी होने के बाद बोलीं नुसरत जहां, 'मैं अपने धर्म का सम्मान करती हूं, लेकिन...'

Its great to find that one person you’d like to annoy for the rest of ur life @nikhiljain09 iv been lookin for u since i heard my first love story.. now i realise u were in my heart all along.. #thenjaffair big hug to team @weddingsbyesl and @knottingbells

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Jun 25, 2019 at 10:42am PDT