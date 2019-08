...जब सारा खान के कपड़ों को लेकर पाकिस्तान में हुआ था बवाल, तुरंत बदलनी पड़ी थी ड्रेस

finally the fun filled schedule of our first project Husn-e-Hasan(a beautiful love story) is done thnk u saruuu @ssarakhan fr being a great friend, co-actor and n amazing co-producer and @azizzee69 too for adding the beauty to it #AGproductions #shortfilm #sarakhanentertainment #work #production in association with @slashproductions

A post shared by AG (@ankitgera001) on Feb 28, 2019 at 3:31am PST