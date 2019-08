Did I say I never got good reviews? I apparently did with the support of an emotive body part! Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it - SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:) Thank you sending this and brightening up my morning @manishmalhotra05 #navelgrazing

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Aug 26, 2019 at 9:10pm PDT