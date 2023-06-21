Urfi Javed New Look: ये क्या...बदन ढकने के लिए उर्फी ने पहन ली ऐसी चीज, जिसे देखते ही आ जाती है घिन!
Urfi Javed का लेटेस्ट लुक फैंस के होश उड़ा रहा है. इस बार उर्फी कैमरे के सामने बदन को ढकने के लिए ऑक्टोपस पहनकर कर आ गईं. एक्ट्रेस जैसे ही कैमरे के सामने आईं तो लोगों का मुंह खुला का खुला रह गया.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Urfi Javed New Look: उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) की ड्रेसेज दिमाग के परे होती हैं. जो आप सोच भी नहीं सकते उर्फी उसे पहनकर आ भी जाती हैं. उर्फी का नया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें इस बार उन्होंने अपनी इज्जत ढकने के लिए ऑक्टोपस का इस्तेमाल किया है. उर्फी लेटेस्ट लुक में टॉपलेस होकर बदन को फ्रंट साइड से इसी ऑक्टोपस से कवर करती हुई दिखीं. उर्फी की इस ड्रेस को देखकर आपका इस बार भी माथा घूम जाएगा.

