Urfi Javed Crazy Outfits: जब बेड़ियां बनीं उर्फी के जी का जंजाल, हसीना का हुस्न हुआ बेहाल!

Urfi Javed Dress: उर्फी जावेद आज काफी पॉपुलर हैं लेकिन ये पॉपुलैरिटी पाने के लिए उन्होंने ना जाने कितने ही पापड़ बेले हैं और क्या क्या सहा है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

Urfi Javed Unique Outfits: उर्फी जावेद खुद को भीड़ में सबसे अलग दिखाने की हर कोशिश करती हैं. फिर चाहे इसके लिए उन्हें कुछ भी क्यों ना करना पड़े. इस बात में कोई दो राय नहीं कि उर्फी अपने अतरंगी लुक्स से सुर्खियों में आ जाती हैं लेकिन कई बार चर्चा में बने रहने की उनकी ये ख्वाहिश उन्हीं पर भारी पड़ गई. हम बात कर रहे हैं उनके एक और क्रेजी लुक की जिसमें वो पहनकर आ गईं ढेर सारी लोहे की बेड़ियां और फिर वही उनके जी का जंजाल बन गईं. 

