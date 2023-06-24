Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Urfi Javed Dress: उर्फी जावेद फैशन के मामले में किसी से कम नहीं हैं और स्टाइल में वो किसी भी हद तक जा सकती हैं. लेकिन हद तो तब हो गई जब उन्होंने फैशन के आगे खुद की जान की भी परवाह नहीं की.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

Urfi Javed Unique Look: उर्फी जावेद का फैशन (Urfi Javed Fashion)  तो आप जानते ही हैं जो किसी भी हद तक जा सकता है. ऐसे कई मौके आए जब उर्फी ने लोगों को सोचने पर मजबूर कर दिया वही कई बार तो उनके आउटफिट्स देख लोगों का माथा ही ठनक गया था. लेकिन स्टाइल और फैशन की मारी उर्फी ने अपनी जान की परवाह ना करते हुए कई बार कुछ ऐसा भी पहना जो उनकी जान पर भी भारी पड़ सकता था. आज हम उसी एक लुक की बात कर रहे हैं. 

