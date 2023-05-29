Urfi Javed: पहलवान संगीता फोगाट और विनेश की फोटो से छेड़छाड़ करने वालों पर भड़कीं उर्फी जावेद, बोलीं- इतना नीचे मत गिरो
Urfi Javed: पहलवान संगीता फोगाट और विनेश की फोटो से छेड़छाड़ करने वालों पर भड़कीं उर्फी जावेद, बोलीं- इतना नीचे मत गिरो

Urfi Javed का ट्टीट वायरल हो रहा है. इस ट्वीट में उर्फी ने महिला पहलवानों की फोटो के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने वालों की लताड़ लगाई है. एक्ट्रेस का ये ट्वीट देखते ही देखते वायरल हो रहा है.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Urfi Javed: पहलवान संगीता फोगाट और विनेश की फोटो से छेड़छाड़ करने वालों पर भड़कीं उर्फी जावेद, बोलीं- इतना नीचे मत गिरो

Urfi Javed: अपने अजीबो गरीब कपड़ों की वजह से लाइमलाइट में रहने वाली उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) ने दो महिला पहलवानों की फोटो से हुई छेड़छाड़ को लेकर काफी ज्यादा गुस्से में हैं. उर्फी ने ना केवल फोटो से छेड़छाड़ करने वालों की लताड़ लगाई है बल्कि ये भी कहा कि किसी को गलत ठहराने के लिए इतना नहीं गिरना चाहिए. ये फोटो दो महिला पहलवानों विनेश फोगाट (Vinesh Phogat) और संगीता फोगाट (Sangeeta Phogat) की है जिसे फेक बताया जा रहा है.

