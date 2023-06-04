Uorfi Javed: कमाल! टी-बैग का नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा इस्तेमाल, इस बार उर्फी जावेद की ड्रेस देख मलते रह जाएंगे आंखें बार-बार
topStories1hindi1724030
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Uorfi Javed: कमाल! टी-बैग का नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा इस्तेमाल, इस बार उर्फी जावेद की ड्रेस देख मलते रह जाएंगे आंखें बार-बार

Urfi Javed New Dress: उर्फी जावेद ने एक बार फिर अपने बोल्ड फैशन  का जलवा दिखा दिया है. उर्फी (Uorfi Javed) ने इस बार ऐसी ड्रेस बनाई है जिसे देख आप अपनी आंखें मलते रह जाएंगे!

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

Uorfi Javed: कमाल! टी-बैग का नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा इस्तेमाल, इस बार उर्फी जावेद की ड्रेस देख मलते रह जाएंगे आंखें बार-बार

Urfi Javed New Video: बोल्डनेस की क्वीन और अतरंगी फैशन की मल्लिका उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) ने एक बार फिर अपने अजीबोगरीब स्टाइल वाला वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर अपलोड कर दिया है. उर्फी जावेद नए वीडियो में ऐसी ड्रेस पहने नजर आ रही हैं जिसके बारे में कोई भी नहीं सोच सकता है. जी हां...उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed New Look) ने इस बार टी-बैग से ड्रेस बना डाली है. खूब सारे टी-बैग्स से बनी ड्रेस में उर्फी जावेद अपने स्टाइल का तड़का सोशल मीडिया पर लगाती नजर आ रही हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
hotel room
होटल में बेड पर हमेशा चार तकिए ही क्यों रखें जाते हैं, क्या आप जानते हैं इसकी वजह