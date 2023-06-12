Urfi Javed Pizza Outfit: पिज्जा खाया भी और पहना भी...बोले यूजर्स- टॉपिंग्स कहीं गिर गए तो!
Urfi Javed Crazy Look: उर्फी जावेद जो करे सो थोड़ा...नित नए अपने अतरंगी आइडिया से वो ड्रेस बनाती रहती हैं और इस बार तो उन्होंने पिज्जा को भी नहीं छोड़ा. लेकिन इसे लेकर लोगों ने उन्हें खरी-खरी भी सुना दी है.

Jun 12, 2023

Urfi Javed Weird Style: उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) के अतरंगी अंदाज से तो आप वाकिफ हैं ही. वो जो करती हैं कुछ हटके ही होता है और लोगों के दिमाग के तार हिला देता है. इस बार भी उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा ही किया है. इस बार तो वो पिज्जा खाते खाते उसे पहनकर भी आ गई हैं और यही देख लोगों का दिमाग हिल गया है. भला पिज्जा कब से कोई ड्रेस बन गया...लेकिन उर्फी हैं तो सब कुछ मुमकिन है. 

