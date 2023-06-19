Uorfi ने कर डाला कमाल, काटा हैंडबैग और बनाई ड्रेस बवाल, पॉकेट की लोकेशन देख कहेंगे- 'यार तुम हो धमाल'
topStories1hindi1744155
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Uorfi ने कर डाला कमाल, काटा हैंडबैग और बनाई ड्रेस बवाल, पॉकेट की लोकेशन देख कहेंगे- 'यार तुम हो धमाल'

Urfi Javed Video: उर्फी जावेद ने एक बार फिर से अपने अतरंगी फैशन का नमूना दिखा दिया है. इस बार उर्फी (Urfi Javed) ने लैदर का हैंडबैग काटकर ड्रेस बना डाली है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

Uorfi ने कर डाला कमाल, काटा हैंडबैग और बनाई ड्रेस बवाल, पॉकेट की लोकेशन देख कहेंगे- 'यार तुम हो धमाल'

Urfi Javed New Dress: अतरंगी और बोल्ड फैशन के लिए मशहूर उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) हर दिन अपने अजीबोगरीब आउटफिट्स से लोगों को कंफ्यूज करती रहती हैं. लेकिन इस बार उर्फी जावेद ने जो किया है वह लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रहा है. जी हां...उर्फी ने बार एक हैंडबैग को काटकर ड्रेस बना डाली है. टॉप के साथ स्ट्राइप्स वाली स्कर्ट में उर्फी जावेद अपने फैशन का जलवा दिखा रही हैं. लेकिन सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed Video) की कमाल की ड्रेस में जिप वाली पॉकेट भी है जिसकी लोकेशन देख नेटीजन्स का दिमाग चकराने पर मजबूर हो गया है...!

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच