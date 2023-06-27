Urfi Javed Crazy idea: तौबा-तौबा! अब ये क्या पहनकर आने वाली हैं उर्फी, दिखाई झलक तो लोगों की थमी सांसें
Urfi Javed Crazy idea: तौबा-तौबा! अब ये क्या पहनकर आने वाली हैं उर्फी, दिखाई झलक तो लोगों की थमी सांसें

Urfi Javed Unique Dress: भई...हम तो कहेंगे कि तैयार हो जाइए. खुद को संभाल लीजिए क्योंकि आने वाले हैं उर्फी आपके बीच एक नए अंदाज और नए लुक में. जिसकी झलक ने ही लोगों को हैरान कर दिया है.

Urfi Javed Dress: उफ्फ ये उर्फी भी कमाल हैं. जो करती हैं वो दुनिया से निराला ही होता है. लेकिन अब जो लेकर आने वाली हैं वो तो अभी से ही लोगों को हैरान कर रहा है. उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) ने अपने अपकमिंग लुक की एक झलक भर ही दिखाई है और लोग उसे देख दंग हुए जा रहे हैं. वो सोच रहे हैं कि आखिर अब ये मोहतरमा क्या करने वाली हैं और क्या पहनने वाली हैं. 

