Uorfi Javed: टॉपलेस होकर शेयर की फोटो, इस बार हाथों से भी नहीं ढका बदन; लेकिन दिया ये ट्विस्ट

Urfi Javed New Look: उर्फी जावेद ने अपनी नई फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट कर दी है. नई फोटो में उर्फी (Urfi Javed) का लुक देख लोग दांतों तले उंगली दबाने को मजबूर हो गए हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Urfi Javed Instagram: इंटरनेट सेंसेशन उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) ने एक बार फिर से अपने बोल्ड लुक का दीदार नेटीजन्स को करा ही डाला है. उर्फी जावेद ने एक नई फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट की है, जिसमें हसीना टॉपलेस होकर बोल्डनेस की सभी हदों को क्रॉस करती दिखाई दे रही हैं. उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed New Photos) ने नए लुक में बॉडी के ऊपरी हिस्से पर बिना कुछ पहने कैमरे के सामने पोज किया है. इस बार उर्फी कैमरे के सामने हाथों से प्राइवेट पार्ट भी कवर करती हुई नहीं दिखाई दे रही है...!

