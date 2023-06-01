Uorfi Javed का नया कमाल, कपड़े काटे बिना किया कुछ ऐसा बवाल, शर्म के मारे नहीं खुलेंगी आंखें!
Uorfi Javed का नया कमाल, कपड़े काटे बिना किया कुछ ऐसा बवाल, शर्म के मारे नहीं खुलेंगी आंखें!

Urfi Javed Bold Look: उर्फी जावेद ने एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर अपने बोल्ड लुक का दीदार करा दिया है. उर्फी जावेद (Uorfi Javed) इस बार बिना कपड़ों को काटे कुछ ऐसा कर गई हैं, जिसे देख शर्म के मारे आपकी आंखें नहीं खुलेंगी.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Uorfi Javed का नया कमाल, कपड़े काटे बिना किया कुछ ऐसा बवाल, शर्म के मारे नहीं खुलेंगी आंखें!

Uorfi Javed Instagram Video: इंटरनेट सेंसेशन उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) हर दिन अपने नए लुक से लोगों के होश उड़ाती रहती हैं. उर्फी जावेद कभी कपड़ों को काटकर तो कभी अतरंगी चीजों से ड्रेस बना लेती हैं, लेकिन इस बार तो हसीना बिना कपड़ों के ही कैमरे के सामने आ गई हैं. जी हां...उर्फी जावेद बिना टॉप या ब्रालेट पहने ही कैमरे के सामने आ गई हैं. उर्फी (Urfi Javed Video) ने अपने नए लुक में टॉपलेस होकर प्लास्टिक के हाथों से अपने प्राइवेट पार्ट्स को कवर किया है. 

