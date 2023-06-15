Urfi Javed ने चुप रहने के लिए पैसे, खोलने वाली थीं एक एक्टर से जुड़ा बड़ा सीक्रेट
topStories1hindi1739267
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Urfi Javed ने चुप रहने के लिए पैसे, खोलने वाली थीं एक एक्टर से जुड़ा बड़ा सीक्रेट

Urfi Javed Latest News: आखिर उर्फी जावेद ने किस एक्टर के बारे में क्या राज जानती है जिसे ना बताने के बदले में उन्होंने पैसे ले लिए हैं और मुंह पर लगा ली है टेप.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Trending Photos

Urfi Javed ने चुप रहने के लिए पैसे, खोलने वाली थीं एक एक्टर से जुड़ा बड़ा सीक्रेट

Urfi Javed Photo: उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) यूं तो अपने अतरंगी अंदाज को लेकर सुर्खियों में सबसे ज्यादा रहती हैं लेकिन इस बार अपनी लेटेस्ट पोस्ट को लेकर वो चर्चा में हैं. उर्फी के मुताबिक वो किसी बड़े एक्टर का कोई राज जानती हैं लेकिन ना बताने के ले मजबूर भी हैं. क्यों...क्योंकि सीक्रेट रिवील ना करने के लिए उन्होंने पैसे जो लिए और लगा ली है मुंह पर टेप.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023