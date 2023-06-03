Uorfi ने फिर मचाया बवाल, टॉपलेस होकर बदन पर चिपकाईं पत्तियां, फोटो देख दांतों तले दबा लेंगे उंगलियां!
Uorfi ने फिर मचाया बवाल, टॉपलेस होकर बदन पर चिपकाईं पत्तियां, फोटो देख दांतों तले दबा लेंगे उंगलियां!

Urfi Javed New Photos: उर्फी जावेद ने एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी बोल्डनेस का तड़का लगा दिया है. उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) ने टॉपलेस होकर बदन पर पत्तियां चिपकाकर नई फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Urfi Javed Instagram: अतरंगी फैशन और बोल्डनेस की क्वीन उर्फी जावेद (Urfi Javed) ने एक बार फिार अपने हुस्न का दीदार जमकर सोशल मीडिया पर कर दिया है. बिग बॉस ओटीटी से पहचान बनाने वालीं टीवी एक्ट्रेस उर्फी जावेद ने इस बार सोशल मीडिया पर टॉपलेस होकर, बदन पर गुलाब की पत्तियां चिपकाकर नई फोटो शेयर की है. उर्फी (Uorfi Javed Photos) की नई फोटो को देख नेटीजन्स दांतों तले उंगली दबाने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं. 

