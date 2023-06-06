सुबह होते ही Katrina Kaif से दूर रहना पसंद करते हैं Vicky Kaushal, वजह है बेहद दिलचस्प!
Vicky Kaushal Latest News: विक्की कौशल ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में ये खुलासा किया कि सुबह होने के बाद वो कैटरीना कैफ से थोड़ी दूरी बनाना पसंद करते हैं और इसके पीछे की वजह है कैटरीना की वो आदत जिसे विक्की बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं करते.

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal: विक्की कौशल और कैटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) की शादी को डेढ़ साल हो चुके हैं लिहाजा दोनों अब एक दूसरे को अच्छे से जानते हैं. हाल ही में विक्की ने कैटरीना से जुड़ी उन आदतों का खुलासा किया जो जरा हटके हैं और साथ ही वो भी जिनसे विक्की बचना पसंद करते हैं. विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) ने बताया कि कैटरीना कैफ के साथ मॉर्निंग डिस्कशन से बचना ही पसंद करते हैं और इसके पीछे की वजह का खुलासा भी विक्की ने खुद ही कर दिया. 

