Vicky Kaushal बहुत डरते है Katrina Kaif से, गलती होने पर करती हैं कुछ ऐसा
बॉलीवुड के मोस्ट एडोरेबल कपल में से एक हैं विक्की कौशल और कैटरीना कैफ. दोनों 2021 में शादी के बंधन में बंधे थे. दोनों की शादीशुदा जिंदगी में बहुत प्यार है. हाल ही में विक्की कौशल ने शादीशुदा जिंदगी को लेकर दिलचस्प बाते शेयर की हैं. 

 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal: बॉलीवुड के मोस्ट एडोरेबल कपल में से एक विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) और कैटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) हैं. दोनों 2021 में शादी के बंधन में बंधे थे, दिलचस्प बात ये ती कि शादी के बंधन में बंधने से पहले तक दोनों ने अपना रिश्ता दुनिया से छिपा कर रखा था. हालांकि दोनों के रिश्त की भनक लोगों को लग गई ती. इसके बावजूद कपल ने कभी भी एक दूसरे को ऑफिशयली डेट करने की बात को नहीं कबूला.  सीधा शादी कर ली. हाल ही में विक्की कौशन ने अपनी फिल्म ज़रा हटके ज़रा बचके के प्रमोशन के दौरान अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर कुछ बातें बताई. 

