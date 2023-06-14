Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal: ढलती शाम, समंदर का नजारा और एक दूजे में खोए दो दीवाने...तस्वीर पर प्यार लुटा रहे फैंस
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal: ढलती शाम, समंदर का नजारा और एक दूजे में खोए दो दीवाने...तस्वीर पर प्यार लुटा रहे फैंस

Katrina Vicky Photo: विक्की कौशल अपनी पत्नी कैटरीना कैफ पर प्यार लुटाने का कोई मौका हाथ से जाने नहीं देते. अब दोनों की लेटेस्ट तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस के होश उड़ा रही है.

Jun 14, 2023

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal: ढलती शाम, समंदर का नजारा और एक दूजे में खोए दो दीवाने...तस्वीर पर प्यार लुटा रहे फैंस

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Photo: विक्की कौशल ने कैटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) संग एक तस्वीर शेयर करके ही सनसनी मचा दी है. कैटरीना संग ढलती शाम को इन्जॉय़ कर रहे विक्की बालकनी में खड़े हैं और समंदर के दिलकश नजारों का आनंद ले रहे हैं. वहीं जैसे ही विक्की (Vicky Kaushal) ने इस फोटो को शेयर किया तो इस पर फैंस ने जमकर प्यार लुटा दिया है. 

