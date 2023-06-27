जब शराब पीकर Dharmendra ने Hema Malini की रुकवाई थी Jeetendra से शादी, भरी महफिल में किया था तमाशा
जब शराब पीकर Dharmendra ने Hema Malini की रुकवाई थी Jeetendra से शादी, भरी महफिल में किया था तमाशा

जब धर्मेंद्र नशे की हालत में हेमा मालिनी की शादी में पहुंचे और वहा उनके सामने शादी ना करने की विनती करने लगे. 

Jun 27, 2023

Hema Malini: हेमा मालिनी अपने जमाने की ड्रीम गर्ल हुआ करती थी. आज भी बॉलीवुड में ड्रीम गर्ल का खिताब किसी के पास है तो वो सिर्फ और सिर्फ हेमा मालिनी के पास हैं. एक वक्त था जब उनके प्यार में बड़े- बड़े एक्टर्स अपना दिल हार चुके थे और लिस्ट में वो दो नाम जितेन्द्र और धर्मेद्र हैं. आज एक्ट्रेस भले ही धर्मेंद्र के साथ अपनी "अनकंवेंशनल शादी" से बहुत खुश हैं, लेकिन एक वक्त था जब उनके माता-पिता उनके रिश्ते के खिलाफ थे क्योंकि धर्मेद्र पहले से ही शादी शुदा थे, लेकिन वो कहते है प्यार जब होता है तो बस हो ही जाता है. उसके सामने आप सही और गलत की पहचान करना भूल जाते हैं.

