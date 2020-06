रवीना टंडन और Salman Khan की पहली मुलाकात थी बेहद खास, एक्ट्रेस ने सुनाया किस्सा

Our days of shoots now , when we have to photocheck our own makeup. Shooting with social distancing. Hosted a show for #pmcares fund . Was shot with the cameras placed nearly 50 feet away and closed in with the zoom lens . Wonder if we all will ever get used to this new normal. Waiting for this to pass.

