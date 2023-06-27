जब Salman Khan ने Ranbir Kapoor पर उठाया हाथ !Sanjay Dutt ने करावाया था मामला शांत
जब Salman Khan ने Ranbir Kapoor पर उठाया हाथ !Sanjay Dutt ने करावाया था मामला शांत

जब भरी महफिल में रणबीर कपूर को सलमान खान ने सबके सामने थप्पड़ मार दिया था और दिलचस्प बात ये है कि इस घटना से कैटरीना कैफ का कोई लेना देना नहीं है. 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Salman Khan: बॉलीवुड में एक तरफ है खान क्लैन और दूसरी तरफ है कपूर क्लैन. इंडस्ट्री के दो सबसे बड़े नाम हैं सलमान खान और रणबीर कपूर. दोनों एक ही इंडस्ट्री के हैं जिस वजह से दोनों का आमना सामना पार्टी और इवेंट में होते रहता है. ऐसा ही एक मामला है जब भरी महफिल में रणबीर कपूर को सलमान खान ने सबके सामने थप्पड़ मार दिया था और दिलचस्प बात ये है कि इस घटना से कैटरीना कैफ का कोई लेना देना नहीं है. ये मामला रणबीर कूपरे के डेब्यू के पहले की घटना है. 

