रणवीर सिंह का नंबर अपने मोबाइल में Deepika Padukone ने इस नाम से किया है सेव

And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above.Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently.Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better.And that to us is the most valuable family ranveersingh riticulousness anjubhavnani jugjeetsinghbhavnani anishapadukone ujjalapadukone prakashpadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 29, 2020 at 6:41am PDT