 Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection: पहले दिन सारा-विक्की की 'जरा हटके जरा बचके' कर सकती है जबरदस्त कलेक्शन, नहीं होगा यकीन
topStories1hindi1721250
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection: पहले दिन सारा-विक्की की 'जरा हटके जरा बचके' कर सकती है जबरदस्त कलेक्शन, नहीं होगा यकीन

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. इस फिल्म से विक्की कौशल और सारा अली खान को काफी उम्मीदे हैं. जानिए पहले दिन फिल्म कितना कलेक्शन कर सकती है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection: पहले दिन सारा-विक्की की 'जरा हटके जरा बचके' कर सकती है जबरदस्त कलेक्शन, नहीं होगा यकीन

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection: विक्की कौशल (Vikcy Kaushal) और सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) की फिल्म 'जरा हटके जरा बचके' इस शुक्रवार यानी कि 2 जून को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर तो फैंस को खूब पसंद आया था यहां तक कि गाने भी हिट हुए. लेकिन अब सवाल उठता है कि बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ये फिल्म टिक पाएगी या फिर नहीं. हालांकि फिल्म को लेकर ना केवल लीड एक्टर्स बल्कि मेकर्स की भी काफी ज्यादा उम्मीदे है. जानिए पहले दिन इस फिल्म के कलेक्शन को लेकर क्या अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...