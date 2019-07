हॉलीवुड में हुई हैंडसम हंक चैड Nutsch की एंट्री, टॉप प्लेयर ऐसे बना एक्टर

Losing an illusion, makes you wiser than finding truth. - Our own perspectives & perceptions affect so much of our individual realities. - Love, goals, dreams, happiness, people & even ourselves... They all have an illusion, formed by our perceptions & perspectives, that we want or see to be reality. - The more selfish the characteristics, the stronger the illusion & the further reality becomes. - Reality is, it’s unfortunately just as important to take care of our own mental health, as it is to evaluate others— For just ONE illusion can be the difference in our ONE life. - #mostwontiwill

