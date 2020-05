Lockdown खत्म होने के बाद भी घर से नहीं निकलेगी ये विदेशी बाला, जानिए क्या है वजह

About 12 years ago, when I’d write a new song, I would go to @thehotelcafe in Hollywood to work it out in front of an audience that wasn’t Kitty Purry When @iheartradio invited me to do their Living Room Concert Series, I decided to take it back to my extended living room where it all started Check it out today at 4pm PT at the link in my bio

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 27, 2020 at 10:35am PDT