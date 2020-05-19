The Vampire Diaries के अभिनेता ने पत्नी को ऐसे किया बर्थडे विश, लिखा इमोशनल मैसेज

Nik. Where to begin - I’m so inspired by you as a mother, a business owner, a daughter, a sister, a wife and a friend. You hold down the fort like a BOSS. You’re the only person I know who can be a full time mom, while running your own company while keeping numerous other jobs ON TOP of devoting your time and energy to my chaotic life work -foundation etc. The list goes on...YOU are superwoman. We don’t need to go into it because Instagram will only let me type so much but the list is long! You are simply incredible and my mind is blown by everything you are. You’ve taught me so much through your generosity and ability to love like no other. For years now I’ve been running around the world working like a mad man building companies and trying to make the world a better place through our philanthropy. and you have supported my every step. I could’ve never done this without you and I promise it’ll all be worth it soon. YOU have encouraged me and remained such a strong pillar of wisdom and power; I have such immense gratitude for YOU. I know this has not been easy on you, you amazing human being. You’ve created so much space for me to grow and dream, so now it’s your turn. Happy Birthday, Happy Mother’s Day, Happy 32. You are a maverick, a powerhouse and an inspiration. I can’t wait to celebrate you today and everyday. Love, Ian/Baby Daddy Cover photo by @Charliedailey ;)

