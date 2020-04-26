रिलीज होते ही Twitter छाया तमिल सुपरस्टार Vijay का गाना, शिल्पा शेट्टी ने दिया खास तोहफा

नई दिल्ली: तमिल सुपरस्टार विजय (Vijay) की बहुत बड़ी फैन-फॉलोइंग है. हर बार उनकी फिल्में या गाना रिलीज होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उनका ब्लॉकबस्टर स्वागत होता है. अब इसी कड़ी में अगला नाम वाथी कमिंग (Vaathi Coming) के गाने का है. यह गाना रिलीज होने के बाद से ही ट्विटर पर Top Trend करने लगा. #VaathiComing ने ट्विटर पर कब्जा कर लिया था. इसके अलावा दुसरी वजह ये भी है कि अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) ने विजय के लिए एक स्पेशल परफॉर्मेंस TikTok पर दिया है, और लिखा, "यह आप के लिए है, #ThalapathyVijay." देखते हैं टॉप ट्वीट...
#VaathiComing #Master pic.twitter.com/P8Hq7z0PH6
— #Master Mugilan (@mugilan1472002) April 26, 2020
The impact #VaathiComing had created everywhere is nothing short of the impact created by #AppadiPodu in the non social media era ! #Master pic.twitter.com/ZT7tQsZeC0
— World Behind My Wall (@fidonomics) April 26, 2020
Shilpa Shetty doing the famous #Master #VaathiComing Step pic.twitter.com/STWehHQakC
— Vignesh Vijay (@VigneshBond) April 26, 2020
#VaathiComing is undoubtedly the biggest chartbuster of this decade...
Its getting to #AppadiPodu range...
All around the world people enjoying this song...
Now its #ShilpaShetty's turn to come up with #VaathiComing step #Master pic.twitter.com/fVDOqpSKNG
— Iʀsʜᴀᴅ™ (@irshad5005) April 26, 2020
इस गाने को अनिरुद्ध रविचंदर (Anirudh Ravichander) और गण बालचंदर (Gana Balachandar) ने मिलकर गाया है. ‘वाथी कमिंग’ (Vaathi Coming) विजय की मोस्टअवेटेट फिल्म है. जिसमें विजय सेतुपति (Vijay Sethupathi), मालविका मोहनन (Malavika Mohanan), अर्जुन दास(Arjun Das), एंड्रिया और शांतनु भी हैं. यह लोकेश कनगराज (Lokesh Kanagaraj) द्वारा निर्देशित एक एक्शन-थ्रिलर फिल्म है. विजय आखिरी बार 'बिगिल' (Bigil) में नजर आए थे.