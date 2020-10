धूम मचाने के लिए तैयार है Carrie Minati सॉन्ग 'डेट कर ले', इस दिन होगा रिलीज

It was amazing working with @salimmerchant excited for this one Sung by @mainhoonromy lyrics by @shraddhapandit & directed by @shakworld , Rap lyrics by @carryminati @salimmerchant @sulaiman.merchant @salimsulaimanmusic @maihoonromy @shraddhapandit @itsdhiraining @shakworld @merchant_records @industrywalas_production @rajeev.goswami @deepakchar7 @lacovibe @dshant_28 @kunjan.oza @nidhi.oza @rajpandit17 @mixedbyaftab @jeetu_rall @global.music.junction @lilyahluwalia @musicalsaurabh @radhika188 @niravthakar @shivansh.j

A post shared by (@carryminati) on Oct 27, 2020 at 4:24am PDT