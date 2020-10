प्रीति जिंटा कोरोना को लेकर सजग, 20वीं बार कराया कोरोना टेस्ट

Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out only ur room, designated KXIP restaurant gym of course the stadium in ur car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble quarantined so No food from outside no people interaction. It’s tough if ur a free bird like me but then it’s 2020 one must appreciate that IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic. I must thank BCCI, the staff of KXIP sofiteldubaipalm for all their efforts in keep us safe & productive Grateful pzipldiaries Ipl2020 Dream11 Ting kxipofficial

