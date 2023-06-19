Rakhi Sawant Video: राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लाल लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस!
Rakhi Sawant Video: राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लाल लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस!

Rakhi Sawant News: राखी सावंत के भी रंग न्यारे हैं. अब वो सड़क पर लाल रंग का लहंगा पहनकर जमकर डांस करती दिखीं और वजह जानकर आप भी दंग रह जाएंगे.

Rakhi Sawant Latest Video: राखी सावंत की एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं. जिसमें वो लाल रंग का लहंगा पहनकर डांस करते नजर आ रही हैं और उनकी इस खुशी की वजह है उनका डिवोर्स. जी हां...राखी (Rakhi Sawant) ने आदिल खान (Adil Khan) के साथ डिवोर्स फाइल किया था और अब फाइनली उनका डिवोर्स होने जा रहा है. लिहाजा इस खुशी को उन्होंने कुछ इसी अंदाज में सेलिब्रेट किया. 

