Sapna Choudhary: नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; उड़ाया हवा में दुपट्टा…सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार
topStories1hindi1736622
Hindi Newsमनोरंजन

Sapna Choudhary: नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; उड़ाया हवा में दुपट्टा…सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार

Sapna Choudhary Video: सपना चौधरी के नाज और नखरों के आगे तो हर कोई दिल हार जाता है. एक बार फिर अपने गाने में उनके यही अंदाज लोगों के दिलों पर छूरियां चला रहे हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sapna Choudhary: नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; उड़ाया हवा में दुपट्टा…सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार

Sapna Choudhary New Dance Video: सपना चौधरी की पहचान आज सिर्फ हरियाणवी इंडस्ट्री तक ही सीमित नहीं है और इसकी वजह है उनका डांस और उनका अंदाज. अपने हरियाणवी गानों (Haryanvi Song) और डांस रील्स से हर किसी के दिल पर छा जाने वालीं सपना ने एक और मजेदार रील शेयर की है जिसमें उनका अंदाज फिर से दिलों पर बिजलियां गिरा गया है. व्हाइट कलर का सूट पहन सपना के गजब के देसी ठुमकों से पूरा स्टेज ही हिल गया. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Ramayan के बाद Mahabharat की बारी, इस सितारे को लेकर हो रही ‘कर्ण’ बनाने की तैयारी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?