Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार गाने पर किया ऐसा डांस; लगा डाली आग
Sapna Choudhary Dance: सपना चौधरी का एक दिन पहले ही नया गाना रिलीज हुआ है जिस पर अब डांस करते हुए हरियाणवी डांसर ने दमदार वीडियो शेयर कर दी है.

Jun 12, 2023

Sapna Choudhary New Video: सपना चौधरी (Sapna Choudhary) की तो बात ही कुछ और है. ये स्टेज पर आती है तो माहौल खुद ब खुद बनने लगता है. अब सभी की चहेती सपना ने फिर से गदर ढाया है. काला सूट पहन किया है ऐसा गदर डांस कि देखने वाले बस देखते ही रह गए. सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव सपना ने अपनी एक नई वीडियो शेयर की है जिसमें वो अपने हालिया रिलीज गाने पर डांस करती दिख रही हैं. 

