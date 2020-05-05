Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
एसएस राजामौली

'बाहुबली' के निर्देशक SS Rajamouli से 'रामायण' पर फिल्म बनाने की उठी मांग, लगातार किए जा रहे हैं ट्वीट

 बाहुबली फिल्म सीरिज के निर्देशक एसएस राजामौली (SS Rajamouli) सोशल मीडिया पर रामायण को लेकर ट्रेंड करने लगे

&#039;बाहुबली&#039; के निर्देशक SS Rajamouli से &#039;रामायण&#039; पर फिल्म बनाने की उठी मांग, लगातार किए जा रहे हैं ट्वीट
फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: हाल ही में टीवी सीरीयल रामायण (Ramayan) का प्रसारण पूरा हुआ है. रामायण ने कई रिकार्ड बनाए. हाल में आई रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि 16 अप्रैल को प्रसारित हुए रामायण के एपिसोड को विश्वभर में सबसे ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा है. हाल ही में बाहुबली फिल्म सीरिज के निर्देशक एसएस राजमौली (SS Rajamouli) सोशल मीडिया पर रामायण को लेकर ट्रेंड करने लगे. एसएस राजामौली के फैंस चाहते हैं कि, हिंदू धर्म की इस महागाथा को फिल्ममेकर सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर लेकर आएं. यानी कि फैंस अब चाहते हैं कि इस कहानी को फिल्मी पर्दे पर देखें. इसके बाद से ही ट्विटर पर #RajamouliMakeRamayan हैशटेग ट्रेंड होने लगा है. देखिए फैंस ने क्या-क्या ट्वीट किया..

आप को बता दें कि, दूरदर्शन ने अपने ट्विटर पर जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि, दुनिया भर में 16 अप्रैल को प्रसारित हुए एपिसोड को 7.7 करोड़ दर्शकों ने देखा, जिसके बाद यह सबसे अधिक देखा जाने वाला धारावाहिक बन गया है. 16 अप्रैल के इस रिकॉर्ड ने कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर दिया है. 

Ramayan को लेकर उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने किया ट्वीट, कही ये बात
