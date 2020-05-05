'बाहुबली' के निर्देशक SS Rajamouli से 'रामायण' पर फिल्म बनाने की उठी मांग, लगातार किए जा रहे हैं ट्वीट

नई दिल्ली: हाल ही में टीवी सीरीयल रामायण (Ramayan) का प्रसारण पूरा हुआ है. रामायण ने कई रिकार्ड बनाए. हाल में आई रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि 16 अप्रैल को प्रसारित हुए रामायण के एपिसोड को विश्वभर में सबसे ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा है. हाल ही में बाहुबली फिल्म सीरिज के निर्देशक एसएस राजमौली (SS Rajamouli) सोशल मीडिया पर रामायण को लेकर ट्रेंड करने लगे. एसएस राजामौली के फैंस चाहते हैं कि, हिंदू धर्म की इस महागाथा को फिल्ममेकर सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर लेकर आएं. यानी कि फैंस अब चाहते हैं कि इस कहानी को फिल्मी पर्दे पर देखें. इसके बाद से ही ट्विटर पर #RajamouliMakeRamayan हैशटेग ट्रेंड होने लगा है. देखिए फैंस ने क्या-क्या ट्वीट किया..

Ramayan's re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there's nothing that can stop this.#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/cZgs27PJWB — प्रशांत शर्मा (@Hindwasi2) May 3, 2020

A person who can make a fiction a blockbuster, can surely portray our history and make another world record! @ssrajamouli sir we are waiting!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/OL0auMsCF2 — सौरभ मिश्रा (@saurabhhind_3) May 3, 2020

No ancient story, not even Homer's Iliad or Odyssey, has remained as popular through the course of time. The Life of Shri Rama appears as old as civilization and has a fresh appeal for every generation.#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/YyPVqZ4T2x — ABVP MadhyaBharat (@ABVPMadhybharat) May 3, 2020

Written by Sage Valmiki, rewritten by Saint Tulsidas, televised by Ramanand Sagar.. Now next is what?

Directed by @ssrajamouli: Ramayan: The Legend of Raja Ram!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/S8M6JeZ5Zx — Sudhanshu Joshi (@sudhanjoshi) May 3, 2020

आप को बता दें कि, दूरदर्शन ने अपने ट्विटर पर जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि, दुनिया भर में 16 अप्रैल को प्रसारित हुए एपिसोड को 7.7 करोड़ दर्शकों ने देखा, जिसके बाद यह सबसे अधिक देखा जाने वाला धारावाहिक बन गया है. 16 अप्रैल के इस रिकॉर्ड ने कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर दिया है.

