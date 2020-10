Naagin फेम एक्टर पर्ल वी पुरी के पिता का निधन, शूटिंग छोड़कर अपने घर पहुंचे एक्टर

Happiessssttttt anniversary to the most beautiful couple of the world I love you maa I love you paaa May god bless you with everything you want and alottts of happiness and 100 lifetimes of togetherness love love love @pummypuri #Mr. Vipin Puri

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on Aug 8, 2020 at 7:42am PDT