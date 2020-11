Bigg Boss 14 से बाहर हुईं Naina Singh, घरवालों पर निकाली भड़ास

#Nonaberrry 's rules are simple; To never betray or disrespect your friends or even opponents for winning. She's always played fair and with grace, making the best use of every opportunity given to her #PlayedFairAlways Outfit- @akarabyshruthi Styled by- @junejasanchi Assisted by- @styledbyanchal @riya_jn03 Heels- @fyorindia #TeamNonaberrry #TeamNaina #NonaBerrry #NainaSingh #BB14 #AbScenePaltega #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #Colors #BBlikeABoss @beingsalmankhan @vootselect @colorstv

A post shared by Naina Singh (@nonaberrry) on Nov 8, 2020 at 2:58am PST