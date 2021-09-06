गौहर खान की बात का संभावना सेठ ने दिया करारा जवाब, इस बात पर आपस में भिड़ीं दोनों स्टार्स

नई दिल्ली: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) की मौत के बाद फैंस से लेकर सेलेब्रिटीज तक हर किसी में शोक की लहर है. एक्टर के गुजरने के बाद तमाम सितारे उनके परिवार को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे. इनमें से कई ने मुलाकात के बाद मीडिया से बातचीत की और एक्टर के परिवार की हालत के बारे में बताया.

कहां से हुई मामले की शुरुआत?

बिग बॉस हाउस (Bigg Boss House) में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) के साथ रहीं गौहर खान (Gauhar Khan) ने ऐसा करने के लिए सेलेब्रिटीज को लताड़ा था और अब इसी बारे में एक्ट्रेस संभावना सेठ (Sambhavna Seth) का भी बयान आ गया है. बता दें कि संभावना (Sambhavna Seth) भी बिग बॉस (Bigg Boss) हाउस का हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) की करीबी रही हैं. संभावना (Sambhavna Seth) ने अपने यू्ट्यूब चैनल पर एक वीडियो अपलोड किया था जिसमें वह इस बारे में बात करती नजर आई थीं.

We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

& giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didnt. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling there social media feeds to know what was happening there. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

गौहर के ट्वीट पर संभावना का गुस्सा

अब संभावना सेठ (Sambhavna Seth) ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'हम सेलेब्स होकर भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) के अंतिम संस्कार, उनके परिवार की हालत और उनके दोस्तों के बारे में जानने के लिए चिंतित थे. इसी तरह सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) के फैंस भी टीवी से चिपके रहे. ये जानने के लिए कि सिद्धार्थ (Sidharth Shukla) के दोस्त और उसका परिवार किस हालत में है. उन्हें ये जानने का पूरा हक है कि सिड का परिवार किस हालत में है.'

And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didnt show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 3, 2021

कर डाले लगातार कई ट्वीट

संभावना (Sidharth Shukla) ने इसी के बाद एक और ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा, 'सोशल मीडिया के जरिए फैंस को थोड़ी सी झलक दिखा देना कोई अपराध नहीं है, जब तक आप अंदर की फोटोज और वीडियो लीक नहीं कर रहे हैं तब तक ये ठीक है. हालांकि मैंने ऐसा नहीं किया. जो लोग अपने ट्वीट से ओवर स्मार्ट बन रहे हैं, वो भी सोशल मीडिया पर स्क्रोल कर रहे थे, ये जानने के लिए कि वहां क्या हो रहा है.'

ये भी पढ़ें: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का एक ऐसा ख्वाब जो चाहकर भी कोई नहीं कर सकेगा पूरा

एंटरटेनमेंट की लेटेस्ट और इंटरेस्टिंग खबरों के लिए यहां क्लिक कर Zee News के Entertainment Facebook Page को लाइक करें