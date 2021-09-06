English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

गौहर खान की बात का संभावना सेठ ने दिया करारा जवाब, इस बात पर आपस में भिड़ीं दोनों स्टार्स

संभावना (Sambhavna Seth) भी बिग बॉस (Bigg Boss) हाउस का हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) की करीबी रही हैं.

गौहर खान की बात का संभावना सेठ ने दिया करारा जवाब, इस बात पर आपस में भिड़ीं दोनों स्टार्स
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और गौहर खान, संभावना सेठ

नई दिल्ली: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) की मौत के बाद फैंस से लेकर सेलेब्रिटीज तक हर किसी में शोक की लहर है. एक्टर के गुजरने के बाद तमाम सितारे उनके परिवार को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे. इनमें से कई ने मुलाकात के बाद मीडिया से बातचीत की और एक्टर के परिवार की हालत के बारे में बताया.

कहां से हुई मामले की शुरुआत?
बिग बॉस हाउस (Bigg Boss House) में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) के साथ रहीं गौहर खान (Gauhar Khan) ने ऐसा करने के लिए सेलेब्रिटीज को लताड़ा था और अब इसी बारे में एक्ट्रेस संभावना सेठ (Sambhavna Seth) का भी बयान आ गया है. बता दें कि संभावना (Sambhavna Seth) भी बिग बॉस (Bigg Boss) हाउस का हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) की करीबी रही हैं. संभावना (Sambhavna Seth) ने अपने यू्ट्यूब चैनल पर एक वीडियो अपलोड किया था जिसमें वह इस बारे में बात करती नजर आई थीं.

गौहर के ट्वीट पर संभावना का गुस्सा
अब संभावना सेठ (Sambhavna Seth) ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'हम सेलेब्स होकर भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) के अंतिम संस्कार, उनके परिवार की हालत और उनके दोस्तों के बारे में जानने के लिए चिंतित थे. इसी तरह सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) के फैंस भी टीवी से चिपके रहे. ये जानने के लिए कि सिद्धार्थ (Sidharth Shukla) के दोस्त और उसका परिवार किस हालत में है. उन्हें ये जानने का पूरा हक है कि सिड का परिवार किस हालत में है.'

कर डाले लगातार कई ट्वीट
संभावना (Sidharth Shukla) ने इसी के बाद एक और ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा, 'सोशल मीडिया के जरिए फैंस को थोड़ी सी झलक दिखा देना कोई अपराध नहीं है, जब तक आप अंदर की फोटोज और वीडियो लीक नहीं कर रहे हैं तब तक ये ठीक है. हालांकि मैंने ऐसा नहीं किया. जो लोग अपने ट्वीट से ओवर स्मार्ट बन रहे हैं, वो भी सोशल मीडिया पर स्क्रोल कर रहे थे, ये जानने के लिए कि वहां क्या हो रहा है.'

ये भी पढ़ें: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का एक ऐसा ख्वाब जो चाहकर भी कोई नहीं कर सकेगा पूरा 

एंटरटेनमेंट की लेटेस्ट और इंटरेस्टिंग खबरों के लिए यहां क्लिक कर Zee News के Entertainment Facebook Page को लाइक करें

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaSidharth Shukla deathSidharth Shukla Family PrivacySidharth Shukla Gauhar KhanGauhar Khan Twitter
अगली
खबर

Mithun Chakraborty की बहू Madalsa Sharma ने बिकिनी में दिखाई दिलकश अदा, फैंस भरने लगे आहें

Must Watch

PT2M8S

VIDEO: शांत जगह पर जाकर करें यह आसन, शरीर के लिए मिलेंगे शानदार फायदे, दूर रहेंगी बीमारियां, देखें